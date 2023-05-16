News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood man arrested after incident in Southfleet Avenue

A man in his 30s was arrested after police, fire and ambulance crews descended on a street in Fleetwood last night (Monday, May 15).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:25 BST

Police were called to flats in Southfleet Place, off Southfleet Avenue, after concerns were raised about a man’s welfare at around 5.30pm.

The man refused to let police inside and officers became concerned over the risk of fire from inside the flat.

Fire and ambulance crews joined police at the scene in Southfleet Place, Fleetwood on Monday evening (May 15). Picture credit: Ross Cooper
Fire and ambulance crews joined police at the scene in Southfleet Place, Fleetwood on Monday evening (May 15). Picture credit: Ross Cooper
The street was cordoned off while fire crews were called to the scene, along with an ambulance, before police gained entry to the flat.

Lancashire Police said the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and breach of bail.

He remains in custody this morning (Tuesday, May 16).

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 5.30pm yesterday to a report of a concern for welfare of a man at an address on Southfleet Place, Fleetwood.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and breach of bail. Picture credit: Ross Cooper
Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and breach of bail. Picture credit: Ross Cooper

"Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and breach of bail. They remain in custody.”

Police were called to flats in Southfleet Place, off Southfleet Avenue, after concerns were raised about a man’s welfare at around 5.30pm. The man refused to let police inside and officers became concerned over the risk of fire from inside the flat. He was later arrested and taken into custodyPolice were called to flats in Southfleet Place, off Southfleet Avenue, after concerns were raised about a man’s welfare at around 5.30pm. The man refused to let police inside and officers became concerned over the risk of fire from inside the flat. He was later arrested and taken into custody
Police were called to flats in Southfleet Place, off Southfleet Avenue, after concerns were raised about a man’s welfare at around 5.30pm. The man refused to let police inside and officers became concerned over the risk of fire from inside the flat. He was later arrested and taken into custody