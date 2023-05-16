Police were called to flats in Southfleet Place, off Southfleet Avenue, after concerns were raised about a man’s welfare at around 5.30pm.

The man refused to let police inside and officers became concerned over the risk of fire from inside the flat.

Fire and ambulance crews joined police at the scene in Southfleet Place, Fleetwood on Monday evening (May 15). Picture credit: Ross Cooper

The street was cordoned off while fire crews were called to the scene, along with an ambulance, before police gained entry to the flat.

Lancashire Police said the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and breach of bail.

He remains in custody this morning (Tuesday, May 16).

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 5.30pm yesterday to a report of a concern for welfare of a man at an address on Southfleet Place, Fleetwood.

"Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and breach of bail. They remain in custody.”

