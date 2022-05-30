Police raided the home in Pharos Street, on the corner with North Church Street, on Friday night (May 27) after officers visited with a warrant to search the address.

Three men, aged 22, 44 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and taken into custody.

Two of the men have since been bailed whilst the other has been released under investigation.

Officers remained at the property overnight whilst electricians from Electricity North West were called to the scene.

The electrics had been ‘bypassed’ causing a potential fire risk and engineers had to dig up the garden to cut off the supply.

On Saturday, dozens of bags stuffed with the seized plants were loaded into a police van and taken away for destruction.

Police seized hundreds of cannabis plants in a raid on a home in Pharos Street, Fleetwood on Saturday night (May 27)

A police spokesman said: “We attended a property in Pharos Street, Fleetwood, at 10.13pm on Friday (May 27) and found a large amount of cannabis plants.

“A 44-year-old man from Accrington and a 22-year-old man of no fixed address have since been released on bail.

"A 59-year-old man from Accrington has been released under investigation.”

Dozens of bags stuffed with the seized plants were loaded into a police van and taken away for destruction