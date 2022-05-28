The pensioner, aged in her 80s, was knocked down by a Volkswagen T-Roc car in Clifton Street, near Lytham Square, at around 11.20am.

Police shut the road for around two hours whilst ambulance crews attended to the woman at the scene.

She has suffered a number of broken bones and was taken to hospital for treatment. Fortunately, her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Lancashire Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at around 11.35am following the collision between a VW T-Roc and a pedestrian on Clifton Street.

“The woman, in her 80s, suffered a number of fractures and a cut and was taken to hospital.

“Her injuries, while serious, are not thought to be life threatening at this time.”

Anyone who saw the collision can call 101 quoting log 0604 of May 28