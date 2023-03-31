News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood burglar jailed after targeting homes in Cleveleys and Thornton

A burglar who prowled around people’s home while they slept has been jailed for nearly four years.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:34 BST

Stewart Millard, 50, of St John Avenue, Fleetwood appeared at Preston Crown Court today (Friday, March 31) charged with six residential burglaries and two counts of fraud.

He pleased guilty to all matters and was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Millard committed all these offences around Thornton and Cleveleys in Spring 2022. The court heard he would break into homes while people were asleep in their beds to commit his crimes, often stealing precious and sentimental possessions.

Stewart Millard, 50, of St John Avenue, Fleetwood was charged with six residential burglaries and two counts of fraud. He pleased guilty and was sentenced to 45 months in prison
Detective Sergeant Stuart Reid of the Targeted Crime Team at Blackpool said: “The sentence passed today will hopefully be well received by the victims and allow them to start moving on from Millard’s invasive crimes.

“Burglary can have long lasting affects on the victims, their families and the community surrounding them and its important to remember the impact this type of offending creates where people should feel at their safest, asleep in their own homes.

"This was a complex case and the result today reflects victims support of our investigation and the dedication of my officers in pursuit of him.”