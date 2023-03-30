He stole candles and racially abused staff at Post Office

A 35-year-old Bispham man has admitted racially abusing a Post Office worker, and stealing £40 worth of candles from Bispham Post Office. Tony Parkin, of Oban Place, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates, and was bailed for pre-sentence reports until April 25 . He must not enter the Post Office as terms of his bail.

Learner-driver caught out and gave false name

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A learner-driver got stopped by police while driving “as a favour”. James Walsh, 34, was sober on a night out, so offered to drive his drunken friend home.

Walsh, of Egerton Road, Blackpool was stopped by police, and gave a false name when arrested.

At Blackpool Magistrates Court he admitted obstructing police custody, driving without insurance and without a licence. He was banned him from driving for six months and fined him £300.

Caught driving on cocaine and cannabis

A man was caught driving under the influence of two drugs. Blackpool Magistrates heard how Tommy-Lee Turner, 21, admitted being over the legal limit for cocaine and cannabis.Turner, of Tynedale Road, was banned from driving for twenty months, and must pay £399 in fines and costs and do five rehabilitation days with probation.

Ex-boyfriend breached restraining order

A man has admitted breaching a restraining order. Gavin Mills, 45, went into a cafe where his former girlfriend worked, thinking it was her day off.But even when he realized she was working, Mills stayed in the shop.The woman contacted a victim support worker who in turn contacted police. Mills, of Lytham Road, Blackpool, was fined £40 and given a six month community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

Man denied assaulting a female detention officer

A Blackpool man charged with racially aggravated harassment has been remanded in custody. Kalvin Abram, 41, was remanded until April 18 by the town's magistrates.Abram, formerly of Coronation Street, is also charged with assaulting a female detention officer at Blackpool Police Station. Magistrates said his cases must be heard at Crown Court after he denied both offences.

Failed to stop after road accident

A Fleetwood man has denied a series of driving offences. Ethan Warren, 25, of North Albion Street, admitted possessing cannabis, drink-driving, having no insurance and disqualified driving.He also admitted failing to stop after an accident on Milton Street, Fleetwood. Warren was remanded in custody pending the preparation of pre-sentence reports by probation.

Drunken man became aggressive with police

A 41-year-old Poulton man admitted obstructing police. The court heard how police were making routine checks in Bispham when they halted Ashley Dadak on the street, and he became aggressive.Dadak, of Holts Lane, Poulton was given a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days and a six month alcohol treatment order.

He breached a restraining order