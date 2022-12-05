When did the first incident occur?

The first incident occurred when an officer “felt something was amiss” after spotting a BMW M in Whitegate Drive at around 3.50pm.

What happened?

Five people were arrested by traffic officers on patrol in Blackpool

The traffic officer checked the details of the vehicle and found it was insured to a woman but was being driven by a man.

The officer signalled for the driver to stop but the vehicle made off and a short pursuit began.

A male passenger decamped during the chase as the driver continued to flee while also filming the pursuit.

The BMW was eventually stopped on Baldwin Grove where the driver tested positive at the scene for cocaine.

A BMW driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine in Baldwin Grove (Credit: Google)

Who was arrested?

A 26-year-old man from Blackpool was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle, drug-driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The passenger – a 31-year-old man – was also located close to the scene in possession of a large amount of cash.

Three drivers were found to be over the limit for alcohol after being followed by traffic officers in Devonshire Road (Credit: Google)

He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and theft of a vehicle.

Both men were later released under investigation.

When did the second incident occur?

The second incident occurred after three cars were stopped outside a shop in the Devonshire Road area at around 11pm.

What happened?

The traffic officer sensed something was wrong after spotting someone from each car entering the store to buy alcohol.

The cars were followed while back-up was brought in.

A co-ordinated stop of all three cars then took place.

All three drivers were found to be over the limit for alcohol and were arrested.

What did Lancashire Police say?

Sgt Steve Burton, of the Lancashire Police Roads Policing Team, said: “This kind of policing is part and parcel of our daily business but these incidents really highlight how brilliant our officers are at spotting when something just doesn’t feel ‘right’.