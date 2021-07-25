Five children not wearing seat belts found in van in Blackpool after crash

The van was seized

They found five children in the back - all not wearing seat belts.

Lancs Road Police tweeted on Saturday night: "Fail to stop RTC in Blackpool. #HZ33 spotted the vehicle and called for support.

"The driver failed to stop because they had 5 unrestrained children in the back.

"The driver also had no insurance. Reported for both offences and vehicle seized."