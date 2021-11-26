Five Blackpool men arrested after smash-and-grab raid on Boots in Lytham

The burglary happened at around 5.50am when masked thieves sprang out of a vehicle and smashed their way inside the shop in Clifton Street.

The gang looted the store, stealing hundreds of pounds worth of perfumes and aftershaves, before making off from the scene in a car.

The getaway car was later traced to a home in Blackpool, which police raided and arrested five people in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 5.50am today (Friday, November 26) police were called to a report of a burglary at Boots in Clifton Street where several people had got out of a vehicle and smashed their way inside the shop, stealing perfumes and aftershaves. Pic: Google

Lancashire Police said some perfumes and aftershaves have also been recovered.

Two men aged 50 and 42, and two men aged 36, all from Blackpool, as well as a fifth man, aged 32, of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are in custody.

Ch Supt Karen Edwards, West Divisional Commander, said: "This was a fantastic policing response and has led to five suspects being arrested.

"We recognise such offences can cause concern in the community and I hope our swift action has helped to reassure many residents.

"If you have any information which can assist our investigation please come forward and contact police immediately."

If you can help police, you can call them on 101 quoting log 0162 of November 26.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.