While an official date has not been announced for the new store in Victoria Road West, a number of jobs have opened up in preparation.

Job adverts have also been posted on the windows of the former M&Co store that closed earlier this year.

The roles include sales assistant, store supervisor, assistant store manager and store manager.

Job applications have opened for a new Peacocks store which is set to replace the former M&Co is Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

AK Retail Holdings, owner of Yours Clothing, bought the brand and intellectual property for an undisclosed sum in February, but they did not purchase the physical stores.

One “property insider” told Drapers magazine that Peacocks was subsequently looking to take over some of M&Co’s “better trading stores”.

“Peacocks has made offers on a considerable number of stores,” they said.

“They will pick the better trading stores and also the better fitted stores so all they need to do is a very cheap makeover.”

Peacocks has been approached for comment.

In 2021, the M&Co store in St Annes announced it would not be reopening despite lockdown restrictions being lifted.

According to a member of staff, the business was unable to negotiate a new lease with its landlord.

Staff member Gillian Howarth said: “After 20+ years in St Anne’s, M&Co were unable to negotiate a new lease.

“It’s very sad, it was a profitable shop with many loyal customers both local and holiday makers.