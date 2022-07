Two police officers were threatened and assaulted as they conducted a welfare check in the town centre at around 1pm on Wednesday (July 20).

One officer required hospital treatment but was later discharged.

A man was subsequently arrested for being drunk and disorderly and for assaulting two police officers.

Lewis Jones, 35, of no fixed abode, from Blackpool, was later charged and bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on August 16.

“Officers put themselves on the frontline to keep people safe and feeling safe,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.