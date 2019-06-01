Drugs and £4k cash seized by police in Blackpool Sainsbury's car park

A driver stopped in the car park at Sainsbury's in Blackpool was arrested for money laundering after police found cannabis and £4,000 in cash.

Blackpool Police revealed last night the driver of the Peugeot 207 had tested over the limit for cocaine and was found in possession of cannabis.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession with intent to supply.

In a Tiwitter post about the incident, at the Talbot Road car park, police said the driver was "over (the) limit for cocaine, disqualified and (had) no insurance".