Langdale Road attack: Blackpool man left fighting for his life after vicious assault outside Clifton Christian Centre

A serious assault outside Clifton Christian Centre on Langdale Road has left a man in 'critical condition'.

Police were called at 3:15pm on Wednesday, May 29, to reports of an altercation outside the religious centre in Blackpool.

The man was found outside the Clifton Christian Centre.

Emergency services attended and found a 22 year old man lying on the ground with a serious head injury.

He was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital, which houses the region's specialist neurosurgery centre - by an ambulance.

According to police, he remains in critical condition.

Officers have reviewed CCTV footage from the Clifton Christian Centre.

A 36 year old man from Blackpool was later arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

DC Joe Isaacs of Blackpool Police, said: “A man is in a critical condition and our thoughts are with him at this time."

“We have been making a number of enquiries and know that the area was busy at the time of the incident with pedestrians and cyclists nearby."

“We need to hear from anyone who witnessed the altercation or saw or heard anything that might be relevant to our investigation.”

If you can help please email 4767@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, call 01253 604141 or 101 as soon as possible quoting log number 846 of 29 May.