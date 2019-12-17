Drones used to help find dog who has been missing for 3 days in Thornton

A search using drones has been launched to find a dog who has been missing for three days in Thornton.



Mack, a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux, went missing on Norcross Lane at about 10pm on Saturday (December 14).

Mack is aone-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux. (Credit: Mitchell Flack)

Reports suggest that he headed towards The River Wyre Pub on Breck Road, but ran into a nearby field after he was hit by a car on Amounderness Way.

The driver stopped at the scene of the incident and spoke to the driver who was travelling behind them, but they were unable to catch Mack.

His devastated owner Mitchell Flack, 32, from Blackpool, is appealing to the driver who was involved in the incident to contact him.

Mitchell said: "I really want to speak to the driver.

Mack went missing onNorcross Lane at about 10pm on Saturday (December 14). (Credit: Harvey's Army and Mitchell Flack)

"If you can contact me nothing is wrong, I just want a direction of where he went to help with our search."

There have been numerous sightings of Mack, including the latest one yesterday when he was spotted on Lawsons Road in Thornton.

Commercial drone pilots from the Drone SAR for Lost Dogs UK Facebook group have assisted in the search, but they have been unable to locate him so far.

For immediate sightings, please contact Harvey's Army on 07368 224 089.

Anyone who would like to help in the search for Mack have been asked to add Mitchell Flack on Facebook by clicking HERE.