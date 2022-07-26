Drink driver drove off with woman clinging onto roof

A drink driver drove for 500 metres with a woman clinging to his car roof.

By Simon Drury
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:56 am

The woman had tried to halt chef Robert Mountcastle from driving after she had seen his Range Rover swerve around the road narrowly missing cars and lamp posts .

But Mountcastle, 53, 0f Croasdale Drive, Thornton, refused her pleas to get out from behind the wheel.

She refused to let go of his car which went on the 500 metre journey with her clinging to the roof Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Blackpool Magistates Court

Her partner called police and he was arrested for drink driving which he admitted in court .

Magistrates heard he had also been arrested for dangerous driving but police decided not to press ahead with that charge.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client had started drinking after a row with his partner and foolishly driven.

Mountcastle was ordered to pay £505 in fines and costs and was banned from driving for 20 months.