Ellie Bleasdale racial rants to a police officer were the worst he had suffered in five years service.

District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, told Bleasdale who gave her home address as Bardsey Road, Liverpool: “Only your remorse shown at interview and your acceptance of what caused this disgusting behaviour has kept you out of jail."

The court heard that Bleasdale who had been working at her uncle's seaside hotel had gone on a night out .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Police were called to an incident on Abingdon street where they found her pinned down by bouncers.

Police arrested her and she spat at one officer and gave him personal racial abuse.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly;assaulting the PC and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

She was given a 26 week jail term suspended for a year with 30 rehabilitation days.

A man has admitted burgling a care home

Andrew Brindle, 50, was was a former resident of Blackpool's Brunswick House Care Home.

District Judge Goodwin asked for pre sentence reports on him .

He admitted stealing two laptops from the home's office and two offences of assaulting home staff.

A man drove along the M6 in Lancashire while he was almost three times over the drink driving limit.

Gary Martin, 52, was also caught driving whilst disqualified for the fight time.

Martin, who lives in a caravan all over the county, also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance when he appeared before District Judge Goodwin.

Martin was jailed for four months and banned from the road for five years.

The court heard that Martin was pulled over when police became worried about the standard of his driving.

Jailing him the judge said: "Public safety is a priority."

A man broke a non-molestation order which was designed to protect a former girlfriend.

Harry Greenwood, 25, of Hoyle Avenue, St Annes, was remanded in custody pending the preparation of pre -entence reports on him ordered by District Judge Goodwin.

He admitted breaching the non molestation order by phoning a friend of his victim and making a threat to smash his ex's face in.