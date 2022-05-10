Drink drive ban for 'legless' motorist

Craig Sagar, 50, of Cunliffe Road, Blackpool, has prosthetic legs below the knee which allow him to drive an Audi TT car.

Police were alerted to him driving after drinking and arrested him on his home driveway.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was just over twice the legal limit Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Sagar who admitted drink driving was banned from the road for 19 months and was put on a 12 week curfew.

His lawyer Hugh Pond told the court: “The ban will cause him difficulties as he is due to have new prosthetic legs fitted in Preston soon."