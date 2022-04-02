Suspected drink-driver arrested after car spotted ‘driving erratically’ in Blackpool
A suspected drunk driver was arrested for failing a roadside breathalyser test in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:42 pm
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 6:15 pm
A car was spotted “driving erratically” in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 2).
Police pulled the vehicle over in Chapel Street “to check for any impairment”.
The motorist was arrested after “providing a roadside breath sample of nearly twice the legal limit”.
The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
The smallest amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability, even if you remain below the legal drink-drive limit.
