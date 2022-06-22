Doorbell camera captures masked man wanted by Lancashire Police after burglary in Poulton-le-Fylde

A man is wanted by police following a burglary in Poulton-le-Fylde.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 7:30 pm
An address in Compley Avenue was broken into at around 3.30am on Sunday (June 12).

Nobody was harmed after the homeowners disturbed the intruder/s but two items of jewellery were stolen.

This included a signet ring embossed with 'SR' and a pair of earrings in a twisted rope design were stolen.

Detectives on Wednesday (June 22) released an image of man obtained from the doorbell camera of a neighbouring property.

If you recognise the man or know where the stolen items may be, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0258 of June 12.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him following a burglary in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)