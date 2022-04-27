AFC Fylde Community Foundation is working in partnership with Lancashire Violence Reduction Network and Lancashire Police to support the DIVERT programme.

The programme is a violence reduction and custody intervention project that helps 18 to 24-year-olds within the Fylde area.

Chris McNally, the Foundation’s employability and services manager, represents the Fylde borough as the custody intervention coach for DIVERT.

Chris McNally, AFC Fylde Community Foundation's employability and services manager, and Dave Clarke, who manages the DIVERT programme

Chris leads a team within the Foundation to offer help and guidance for young people who have found themselves in police custody, or who are at risk of being involved in crime.

The Foundation offers help by working alongside the young person to find an end-goal, whether it be employment, an activity or a routine.

Chris works with colleague Dave Clarke who manages the DIVERT programme.

He said: “DIVERT Lancashire helps young adults at risk or experience of offending behaviours to fulfil their potential.

"Over the last two years DIVERT has grown to include a unique youth programme providing creative support to 10-17 years olds who are experiencing a range of challenges and obstacles to personal development.

“The adult and youth team members at AFC Fylde Community Foundation provide invaluable support which includes one-to-one mentoring, group and community based activities, as well as practical assistance and help navigating local support networks.

"We’re delighted to work with the team at AFC Fylde Community Foundation, augmenting their wider community offer and support to the people of the Fylde area.”