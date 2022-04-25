A licensing application for the former Prezzo restaurant in St Annes Square has been submitted to Fylde Council.

Under the name ‘The Office’, the application is for supply of alcohol seven days a week 9am to midnight, along with live music, recorded music and late night refreshment in the late evenings.

The premises closed as Prezzo early in 2018 as part of a wave of closures of the brand across the country and has been empty since.

The former Prezzo building in St Annes has been empty since 2018

For several years before Prezzo opened there in 2014, it was the Sandhills pub and previous to that was retails premises.

No other details of the plans for the building at 18-20 St Annes Road West are yet available but Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), said it is good news that there is interest in reviving it at last.

"It is great to see that someone has plans for the premises,” he said.

"No-one likes to see empty buildings in a town centre and St Annes’ record of premises being reoccupied after they become available has been very good generally in recent years.

"But the fact this is where it is at the heart of the Square and so big makes it stand out and it’s especially good that there is interest in it being given new life.

"If the application is successful, STEP will be keen to help all it can and we are sure it will add to the great offering the town has for residents and visitors alike.”

The double-fronted building is at the heart of the block of The Square between Orchard Road and Clifton Drive South and since closing, the premises next door previously occupied by the M & Co shop, have also become empty.

STEP held its recent highly successful Food and Drink Festival on the car park immediately opposite both premises and Veli added: “It’s a prime area of town on the way from the seafront.”