The event, also incorporating a gin festival, made its comeback to St Annes Square on Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the event, organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP).

Fylde and St Annes Town Councils, supported the Food and Gin Festival, which saw gin tasting sessions, cookery demonstrations and pop up-food and drink stalls.

The event also saw the launch of a special new gin by Sandgrown Spirits, makers of Lytham Gin, who have created Unity Charter Gin in collaboration with Fylde Council.

A sticky treat Vikki Clarke from Cake Up North at St Anne's Food and Drink Festival 2022.

Visitors to St Anne's Food and Drink Festival 2022.

A tasty grilling Food cooking at St Annes Food and Drink Festival 2022.

Having a browse Visitors to St Anne's Food and Drink Festival 2022.