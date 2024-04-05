It was another busy week for Lancashire’s emergency services as police, fire and ambulance crews dealt with a number of serious incidents.
From human remains found on a beach to a grandad killed in a hit and run crash, these are the incidents which made the headlines this week...
1. Police search Morecambe Bay beach after discovery of human bones
Police have confirmed that some of the bones found in water at a Morecambe Bay beach are indeed human remains.
Officers were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, at 4.10pm on March 31 to reports bones had been found in the water.
A police spokesman said: “Our initial enquiries have confirmed that some of the remains are human.
“Although we are keeping an open mind as to the origin of the remains, we believe they have been in the sea for a significant period.
“Our enquiries are expected to be ongoing for some time and we continue to liaise with HM Coroner.
“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting log number 745 of March 31 2024.”
2. Man wanted after robbery on Preston to Longridge bus
A police investigation is under way after a robbery on a Preston bus.
Lancashire Police said a passenger was robbed onboard the number 1 service from Preston to Longridge at around 3.15pm on Thursday, January 11.
A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this person?
“We want to speak to him in connection with a robbery on the Number 1 Preston to Longridge bus, where a mobile phone was stolen. “The incident happened at around 3.15pm on Thursday, January 11 2024.
“If you recognise him or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0841 of January 11.”
A teenager was arrested after a motorbike crashed into a woman and killed her two dogs yesterday.
The young man reportedly lost control of his bike and mounted the pavement in Royal Avenue, near Worden Park, at around 10.15am.
He struck a woman in her 50s walking her two dogs and fled the scene on his bike.
Sadly, both dogs died and the woman suffered injuries to her leg.
An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, criminal damage (the dogs), ABH (the woman), disqualified driving and driving with no insurance.
He was bailed until July 4.
Police were called at around 1.15pm on April 1 to reports of a collision between a white BMW 320D and a blue VW Golf on the Heysham Bypass, near to the junction of Heysham Road and Middleton Road.
A man in his 40s suffered from chest injuries.
Thankfully, they are not thought to be life threatening.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for information, or any CCTV or dashcam footage of the white BMW, between 12pm and 1.15pm on April 1 to get in contact on 101 quoting log 0535 of April 1.
5. Lancashire Police officer injured in hit and run
A black Volkswagen Polo - registration PF73FJX - was stolen on New Chapel Street sometime between March 26 and 2nd April 2.
An officer was carrying out enquiries in the Mill Hill area of Blackburn on Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft.
Having spotted the car parked in Fred Pickering Place shortly after 11.50am, the officer went to the front of the vehicle to speak to the driver.
The car was then deliberately driven at the officer, causing him to go onto the bonnet and then onto the ground.
The Volkswagen then collided with a Seat Leon.
The officer was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were “not life-threatening”.
The driver of the stolen Volkswagen is described as being white, between 15 to 17-years-old, of slim build, with blonde/ brown curly hair which came down to his eyebrows.
His three passengers are described as being white and between 15 to 17-years-old. They were all dressed in black.
The public were urged to call 999 to report any sightings of the Volkswagen.
If you have any information or footage that could help police, call 101 quoting log 484 of April 3, 2024.
Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements and on recall to prison.
The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with a bald head.
He has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.
“Do not approach him, but call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.