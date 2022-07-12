COURT NEWS: A round-up of cases at Blackpool Magistrates Court

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody until Monday when she will appear before a District Judge at Blackburn Magistrates Court.

She is further accused of causing £500 worth of criminal damage to a TV set and household items.

She faces a third allegation of criminal damage to her victim's clothes.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

The offences were said to have taken place on July 10.

Man jailed over driving offences

A man described by magistrates as having an appalling driving record has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Thomas Partington, 31, of Tulketh Road, Preston, was also banned from the road for six years and five months.

Partington's latest offences took place on Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, the town's magistrates heard.

He admitted disqualified driving, drink driving and having no licence or insurance.

He must also pay £154 costs.

Man accused of breaching order

A man has been accused of breaching a non molestation order.

Jonathan Cullum, 32, was bailed to an address at Workington pending his trial.

Cullum must not enter Blackpool until then.