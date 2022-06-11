COURT LATEST: Here's a round-up of the latest cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court

Nicholas Ibrahim, 31, of Hull Road, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

He is charged with causing £10,886 damage to a Jaguar car during an incident in May last year in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

He pleaded guilty but argued that the damage amount was contested.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was remanded on bail pending a sentencing hearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on July. 6.

A Blackpool man has made his first court appearance charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman.

Joey Hoban, 35, of Central Drive, is alleged to have controlled her use of a phone, stopped her leaving her home and emotional control over her.

Hoban is also charged with assaulting the woman by throwing a speaker at her.

He faces a third charge of perverting the course of justice by taking the woman to Blackpool police headquarters and asking her to retract her complaint.

That charge must be be dealt with at Preston Crown Court on July 13.

Hoban denied all three charges .

A 28-year-old Blackpool man has appeared at court on two stalking allegations.

Magistrates adjourned the cases against Ben Brookes of Horsebridge Road until June 13.

Brookes is charged with sending another male numerous unwanted messages.

He faces a second charge of sending the same person racially aggravated messages.

A 51-year-old Blackpool woman has denied harassing a man.

Linda Garside, of Lytham Road, South Shore, is accused of making unwanted calls to the man’s home on Finsbury Avenue, Blackpool.