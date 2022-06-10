Designer suit clad pervert exposed himself and committed sex act

He was dressed in designer gear when, a court heard, he committed a sex act on a double decker bus.

Wilkes had drunk alcohol for the first time in six years when he boarded the number 11 bus from Blackpool to St Annes bus on his birthday .

He sat near two women, one of whom noticed Wilkes well dressed in beige jacket shirt tie and sunglasses, had his private parts on display and was playing with himself. .

Blackpool Magistrates Court

One of the women filmed him and emailed the footage to police.

Wilkes, 59, of St Albans Road, St Annes, admitted indecent exposure on May 19.

He was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates who asked for pre sentence reports on him .

They heard he had previous convictions for a similar offence on board a train and an offence for "flashing " dressed in a dressing gown in Wales.

Wilkes attired in a jet black suit, heard prosecutor Carl Gaffney tell magistrates how Wilkes had been traced after pictures of him on the bus were shared.

He said one if the women had FaceTimed Wilkes committing the offence .

On arrest Wilkes said he had been drinking that day.

"He says alcohol meant he lost his sexual inhibitions and all he could remember was someone calling him a pervert as he got off the bus," said Mr Gaffney.