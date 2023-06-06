News you can trust since 1873
Counterfeit and smuggled tobacco worth more than £130k destroyed by Blackpool Council

More than £130k worth of counterfeit and smuggled tobacco was destroyed after being taken off the streets of Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST

Blackpool Council’s Trading Standards team conducted an operation to target the supply and sale of illicit tobacco products between February 2022 and February 2023.

Large quantities of smuggled and counterfeit tobacco were subsequently taken off the market and destroyed by the authority’s waste management service.

The operation formed part of Operation CeCe – a joint initiative between National Trading Standards (NTS) and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

More than £130k worth of illicit tobacco products were taken off the streets of Blackpool (Credit: Blackpool Council)More than £130k worth of illicit tobacco products were taken off the streets of Blackpool (Credit: Blackpool Council)
With the backing of the national initiative, the council’s trading standards team have increased the number and frequency of visits they have been able to carry out with retailers in the Blackpool area.

Coun Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, said: “Not only is it illegal but there is also a high risk of these tobacco products causing serious harm to the health of residents and visitors.

“I am delighted at the success of this targeted operation as it sends out a clear message of zero tolerance, and we will continue to disrupt the sale of these products,” Coun Burdess added.

It was destroyed with the help of ENVECO – Blackpool Council’s Waste management service (Credit: Blackpool Council)It was destroyed with the help of ENVECO – Blackpool Council’s Waste management service (Credit: Blackpool Council)
“Appropriate enforcement action will be taken against anyone involved in the sale and supply of illicit tobacco products.”

Illegal tobacco that has been sent for analysis has, in some instances, contained glass as well as rat droppings.

Studies also revealed illegally manufactured cigarettes do not self-extinguish like legal cigarettes, and have contributed towards house fires in some areas of the country.

Illegal tobacco has been found to contain glass as well as rat droppings (Credit: Blackpool Council)Illegal tobacco has been found to contain glass as well as rat droppings (Credit: Blackpool Council)
