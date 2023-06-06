News you can trust since 1873
Cleveleys: Dream family home turned into an 'unsafe' nightmare after 'cowboy' builders conned young couple out of their life savings and left house in disrepair

A Cleveleys couple with a 5-month old baby handed over their life-savings to ‘cowboy builders’ who carried out unsafe electrical work, installed an ill-fitting window and left their ‘dream’ home in disrepair.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
A Cleveleys couple with a young baby have been 'rinsed' of their life savings by 'cowboy builders' Craig and Graham Sawings. Pictured: A socket hanging off the wall (top) Window installed using expanding foam (bottom)A Cleveleys couple with a young baby have been 'rinsed' of their life savings by 'cowboy builders' Craig and Graham Sawings. Pictured: A socket hanging off the wall (top) Window installed using expanding foam (bottom)
A Cleveleys couple with a young baby have been 'rinsed' of their life savings by 'cowboy builders' Craig and Graham Sawings. Pictured: A socket hanging off the wall (top) Window installed using expanding foam (bottom)

When the newlyweds wanted to renovate their new property, a family-friend recommended some local tradesmen for the job.

But the two brothers, Craig and Graham Sawings, soon left them out of pocket.

Andrew Catlin, who lives with his wife Kim and their five month old baby, said: “They basically ruined the house from top to bottom.”

The Blackpool twins were employed to carry out a number of home improvements including a fitted kitchen/diner, new bathroom, double glazing and decorating the bedrooms and nursery.

But four months later, none of these projects have been completed, and the work they have done is ‘not even basic DIY standard’.

‘They kept asking for more money for materials’

Kim told the Gazette: “We paid a good amount of money and they’ve not finished a single room. If they had worked normal hours they could have got the job done and done well out of us. They started working other jobs in the morning and turning up at lunchtime saying they had to earn some money [elsewhere].

The couple said they paid 13,500 for labour and materials upto first fix – but it was never done to first fix standard.

“They kept asking for more money for materials. We trusted them to finish the work. All we want is to be reimbursed so we can get the job done properly.”

Live electrics and a window ‘fitted with foam’

Some of the ‘bodged’ work carried out include live electrics in the walls, and wires hanging out of the skirting boards.

New wardrobe doors are chipped along the edges, and a ceiling was fitted without fireboard – meaning it has to be redone as it doesn’t meet building regulations.

And they ‘broke a pane of glass’ while installing a kitchen window.

"They [Craig and Graham] said they’d ordered a replacement but we’re still waiting for it to be fixed.”

Craig now works as a window fitter for Weru Windows, based on Amy Johnson Way.

"The window they fitted is not the right size, and they’ve just fitted it with foam, and hidden it away with a trim.

Kim, a Community Assistant Practitioner at Blackpool Central, said: “It’s been horrendous. im on maternity leave, supposed to be enjoying with my baby.”

Calling in favours

The couple are now calling in favours from friends and family – and were grateful for a kind gesture from Tony Mulligan, the owner of Cash & Carry Kitchens, who supplied the kitchen materials.

Kim added: “Tony brought his joiner in to help fix the kitchen, and he’s doing it for free. He was shocked and annoyed at the quality of work. It’s good advertising for his company [when] the kitchens look good.”

Craig and Graham Sawings were both approached for comment.

Craig responded: “I’m not one for gossip to a news reader all I can say is there’s 2 sides to this.”

Community appeal

Can you help Kim and Andrew rebuild their dream home? Contact our Community Reporter for Thornton Cleveleys on [email protected]

