Cleveleys man posted woman's private sex pictures and video to social media

A Cleveleys man could face prison after he admitted posting intimate sex pictures and video of a woman online.

By Matthew Calderbank
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 2:57pm

Anthony Todd, of Rossall Road, was arrested after uploading the sexually explicit pictures and footage to social media.

Blackpool Magistrates heard Todd also emailed pictures of the woman performing a sex act on herself to her own mother.

He admitted two offences of disclosing private sexual photographs and film of his victim in February this year.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Tara Riley said: “Todd put them on social media so that any member of the public could see them.

“He even sent the pictures to the victim’s own mother. The prosecution regard this as being in the highest category when it comes to this type of case.”

She argued that Todd could face prison and said he should be sentenced by Preston Crown Court.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, agreed that the case should be considered by a Crown Court judge due to the severity of the offences.

Todd was bailed until his hearing at the higher court which will take place on December 9.

He was bailed on condition he does not contact his victim or her family.