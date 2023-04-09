Cleveleys: cyclist seriously injured after being knocked down by car in road collision on Chester Avenue
A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cleveleys on Good Friday, and police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage.
A man in his 20s was knocked off his bike on Chester Avenue, and suffered multiple injuries.
The collision happened at around 12:57pm on Fri 7 April, when a Vauxhall Zafira collided with the cyclist whilst merging from Richmond Avenue.
The cyclist was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage to help with their investigation into the incident.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We are now asking anybody who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle in the moments before it happened to get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage showing the area around the collision.”
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 0664 of April 7th.