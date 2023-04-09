News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Cleveleys: cyclist seriously injured after being knocked down by car in road collision on Chester Avenue

A cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cleveleys on Good Friday, and police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read

A man in his 20s was knocked off his bike on Chester Avenue, and suffered multiple injuries.

The collision happened at around 12:57pm on Fri 7 April, when a Vauxhall Zafira collided with the cyclist whilst merging from Richmond Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cyclist was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Cyclist injured in road collision - police appeal for witnesses. Image: GoogleCyclist injured in road collision - police appeal for witnesses. Image: Google
Cyclist injured in road collision - police appeal for witnesses. Image: Google
Most Popular
Read More
Two people rushed to hospital after kitchen fire in Blackpool this morning

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage to help with their investigation into the incident.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We are now asking anybody who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle in the moments before it happened to get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage showing the area around the collision.”

Hide Ad

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 0664 of April 7th.