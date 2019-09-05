Claire Middlehurst, from St Helens, has been missing for over a month, police said.

The 36 year old was last seen in Newton-Le-Willows on Sunday, July 21, but officers now suspect that she could be in the Blackpool area.

Claire Middlehurst has been missing for more than a month.

She is 5'11 and slim, with blonde hair, though police believe she changes her hair colour often.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool 'murder': What we know so far - and the questions police have yet to answer



Officers think Claire could be with a man of a similar age to her.

PC Ken Armstrong said: “It’s been over a month since Claire was last seen and we are concerned for her welfare. If you have seen Claire or a woman matching her description, please get in touch with us.

“Claire – if you are reading this, please call us and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 989 of 20th August.