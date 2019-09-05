Blackpool 'murder': What we know so far - and the questions police have yet to answer

The discovery of a woman's body in Blackpool last night has sparked a major murder investigation. Here's what we know so far - and what we don't.

Police said officers were called to a home in West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, shortly before 6pm, while a section of nearby Gorse Road has also been taped off.

A section of Gorse Road remained taped off this morning

A woman there was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said late yesterday she had yet to be formally identified, with no approximate age given.

A 25-year-old man, from Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of murder and kept in custody for questioning. Police did not say when or where he was arrested, though the force helicopter was pictured hovering above the area with its searchlight on at around 9pm, several hours after the alleged killing happened.

There has been widespread speculation on social media, though officials have yet to confirm - or dismiss - any of it.

The helicopter hovering above Stanley Park in Blackpool last night

Lancashire Police has not said what injuries the victim suffered, or whether an alleged murder weapon was recovered. It also did not say whether the suspect and his alleged victim knew each other.

The force did not immediately say who called police to the scene, and whether the woman was found inside or outside the home involved.

In a statement, it said: "We would like to reassure you that we do not believe there is any wider threat to the community.

"Patrols will be increased in the area while we conduct our enquiries."