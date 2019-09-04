Woman found dead in Blackpool: Police helicopter out with searchlight as murder probe gets underway near Stanley Park

The death of a woman in Blackpool is being treated as murder, police said tonight as they launched a major investigation.

The woman was found dead after officers were called to a home in West Park Drive, near Stanley Park, shortly before 6pm today.

She had yet to be formally identified, police said, while no approximate age was given.

A 25-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of murder and will be kept in custody tonight for questioning.

Lancashire Police could not immediately say what time or where he was arrested.

The force helicopter was seen circling the area with its searchlight on several hours after the woman's body was found. It flew away from the scene at around 9.15pm.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We would like to reassure you that we do not believe there is any wider threat to the community.

"Patrols will be increased in the area while we conduct our enquiries."

The home involved remained cordoned off late this evening, with police officers still at the scene, according to witnesses.