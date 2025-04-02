Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tonight, Channel 5 will be covering one of Lancashire Police’s highest profile murder investigations.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Murder Scene: The Incident Room’ will cover Operation Colindale, the murder of Aya Hachem in tonight’s episode.

Aya, 19 was shot and killed in Blackburn in May 2020 after being caught in a crossfire due to a feud between two tyre firm owners in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will feature interviews with retired Detective Chief Inspector Andy Cribbin and DCI Zoe Russo, telling the story of how detectives gathered evidence and a built a case, identifying the offenders through to conviction.

You can tune in at 8pm tonight (2nd April).

A Channel 5 show is looking into the Lancashire Police investigation Aya Hachem’s murder.

Law student Aya was mistakenly killed in the botched drive-by shooting while she was walking along King Street on May 17, 2020.

Aya was shot by Zamir Raja who was sitting in the back of a Toyota Avensis being driven by Anthony Ennis.

Raja, a hitman brought in to do a job, fired two shots from the car as it drove past Quickshine Tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raja’s first shot hit one of the windows of the shop, with the second hitting Aya.

The shooting was the culmination of a long-running feud between Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and Khan.

Aya had no connection to anyone in the case, and was out shopping for food for her family.

Read More £10k reward for info regarding mystery of baby boy found dead in Kirkham brook 13 years ago

Eight people were sentenced in August 2021.

They were:

- Feroz Suleman, 40, of Shear Brow, Blackburn was sentenced to 34 years. He instigated and organised the hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Zamir Raja, 33, of Davyhulme Road, Stretford, Manchester was given 34 years. He was responsible for sourcing and transporting the firearm used in the shooting, as well as firing the shots.

- Anthony Ennis, 31, of Grasmere Court, Partington was sentenced to 33 years. He drove the Avensis carrying the gunman during the shooting.

- Ayaz Hussain, 35, of Calgary Avenue, Blackburn was given 32 years. He was the link between the Lancashire offenders and Zamir Raja and Anthony Ennis, based in Manchester. He played a key role in organising and orchestrating the shooting and was in company of Abubakr Satia when petrol was bought to burn out the Avensis, however, this did not go ahead.

- Abubakr Satia, 32, of Oxford Close, Blackburn, was sentenced to 28 years. He sourced the Avensis used in the shooting and was also was involved in buying petrol afterwards to burn out the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Kashif Manzoor, 26, of Shakeshaft Street, Blackburn was given 27 years. He ensured the Avensis used to transport the shooter was running on the day of the incident.

- Uthman Satia, 29, of St Hubert’s Road, Great Harwood was sentenced to 28 years. He helped to transport the gunman and driver to and from the Avensis on Wellington Road as the front seat passenger of the car being driven by his girlfriend, Judy Chapman.

- Judy Chapman, 26, of St Hubert’s Road, Great Harwood was found not guilty of Aya’s murder but was convicted of her manslaughter. She was also found not guilty of the attempted murder of Pacha Khan. She received 15 years.

In March 2023, Louis Otway was found guilty of both the murder of Aya Hachem and the attempted murder of Pachah Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otway, 42, of Clitheroe Road, Manchester, was sentenced in May to life with a minimum term of 32 years before he can apply for parole.

The last person to be sentenced for their involvement in the case was 32-year-old Cally Bainbridge of Moss Road, Stretford, Manchester.

Bainbridge was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and in August 2023, she was jailed for 23 months at Preston Crown Court.