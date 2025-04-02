Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £10,000 reward has been issued for any information regarding the mystery of a baby boy found dead in a Lancashire brook over a decade ago.

The idependent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a £10,000 reward for any information given directly to them that could help them in the investigation of a baby boy who was found in Spen Brook in Kirkham in 2011.

In particular, information is wanted that will identify the mother of the baby boy, whose death has remained a mystery over the past 13 years.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at Crimestoppers said: “This heartbreaking case has deeply affected the community of Kirkham and West Lancashire. The baby was laid to rest in St Michael’s Churchyard without a name. We hope this renewed appeal and reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward anonymously. Someone must know what happened - perhaps they aided the mother or she confided in them afterwards. It’s vital that the mother receives the help and support she needs.

“For 13 years, someone has carried the weight of knowing what transpired that day. By reaching out to us, they can relieve that burden and help tell the story of both the baby and the mother.

“We understand that speaking directly to the police can be difficult for some, which is why Crimestoppers is here. With time, we hope it becomes easier for those with information to share what they know. We’ve guaranteed anonymity since our inception, and we honour that promise.”

Sharing Crimestopper’s post to their own Facebook page, Lancashire Police said: “Are you able to help? Any small detail you can share may make all the difference in identifying this little boy”.

L: The baby boy's grave. R: Where he was tragically found, in a brook running through a farmer's field in Kirkham. | Crimestoppers/National World

The appeal comes after new information came to light about the case just two weeks ago.

Lancashire Police confirmed they had now traced the father of the newborn found by a dog walker in Spen Brook, a stream winding through a farmer’s fields, near Kirkham in October 2011.

He was traced through a DNA familial link, cold case investigator Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley of Lancashire Police told reporters in March at the scene of the grim discovery.

The father, originally from Manchester, was in his 20s and living in Blackpool at the time. He is not a suspect and is helping police with their inquiries.

At the time, Det Chief Insp Midgley said: “We are now re-investigating his death. This is such a sad case and it had a huge impact on the community here in Kirkham.

“A major part of our investigation is trying to find out who the baby boy’s mum is.

“We ask for anyone who has any information which could help us find the mum, however small that piece of information might be, to come forward and speak to us.

“We believe somebody knows who she is and what happened back in 2011.”

To offer information, anonymously, to Crimestoppers, call 0800 555 111 or fill in this online form.

The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

A reward code must be asked for when calling the charity.

If you contact Crimestoppers via the online form anonymously, the 'keeping in contact’ facility must be used and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact.

More details about the rewards process – at the heart of which is ensuring you stay 100% anonymous - can be found here .