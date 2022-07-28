Chalet owner faces charges of attempting to illegally evict elderly residents

Bernard Saunders was in the dock at Blackpool Magistrates Court. His brother, who faces similar allegations, did not attend the hearing .

Proceedings against Anthony Saunders were adjourned until October 19 at the request of Fylde Borough Council prosecutor Ciaran Rankin .

He told magistrates: "We have tried to serve papers on him but he appears to have gone to ground.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

"The two defendants will have to stand trial together as matters are linked.

"This will give us time to find him serve a large number of papers on him and for him to take legal advice."

The Saunders brothers both live at Riversway Chalet Park, Occupation Lane, Little Singleton.

The site is the subject of three charges under Protection from Eviction Act 1977 faced by Anthony and six faced by Bernard.

They are accused of interfering with the peace and comfort of residents designed to make residents give up their properties and legal rights to live there.

The allegations cover a two year period.

Bernard Saunders elected for trial at Preston Crown Court where he was bailed to attend on August 24. He denied the six allegations.

Mr Rankin said the prosecution had considered asking for a bail condition banning the contact of witnesses in the case.

He said: “This would however be difficult as the witnesses are residents of the park owned by the accused."

The park residents are largely elderly people occupying 30 chalets.