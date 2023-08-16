A man is wanted by police following an assault which left the victim with serious injuries in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of an assault near Popworld in The Strand at approximately 2am on Tuesday (August 15).

Officers found a man in his 20s had suffered head injuries in the attack when they arrived.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remained on Wednesday afternoon (August 16).

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a serious assault in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Detectives have since released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

“If you are the person in the images, we ask you to come forward and speak to our officers,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We continue to ask for witnesses to the assault and for information about it.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 0115 of August 15, 2023.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.