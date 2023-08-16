News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

CCTV appeal after man suffers serious head injuries following assault near Blackpool nightclub

A man is wanted by police following an assault which left the victim with serious injuries in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 18:21 BST

Police were called to a report of an assault near Popworld in The Strand at approximately 2am on Tuesday (August 15).

Officers found a man in his 20s had suffered head injuries in the attack when they arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remained on Wednesday afternoon (August 16).

Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a serious assault in Blackpool (Credit: Google)Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a serious assault in Blackpool (Credit: Google)
Do you recognise this man? Officers want to speak to him following a serious assault in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Detectives have since released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

“If you are the person in the images, we ask you to come forward and speak to our officers,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We continue to ask for witnesses to the assault and for information about it.

“Please contact 101, quoting log 0115 of August 15, 2023.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.