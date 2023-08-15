News you can trust since 1873
Man hospitalised with head injuries following serious assault in Blackpool

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries following a serious assault in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST

Police were called to a report of an assault in The Strand at approximately 2am on Tuesday (August 15).

Officers found a man in his 20s had suffered head injuries in the attack when they arrived.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was hospitalised with head injuries following an assault in The Strand, Blackpool (Credit: Google)A man was hospitalised with head injuries following an assault in The Strand, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was seriously assaulted in Blackpool.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about it to contact police.”

A section of the road remained cordoned off on Tuesday afternoon while an investigation took place.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0115 of August 15.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.