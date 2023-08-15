A man was taken to hospital with head injuries following a serious assault in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of an assault in The Strand at approximately 2am on Tuesday (August 15).

Officers found a man in his 20s had suffered head injuries in the attack when they arrived.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was hospitalised with head injuries following an assault in The Strand, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was seriously assaulted in Blackpool.

“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about it to contact police.”

A section of the road remained cordoned off on Tuesday afternoon while an investigation took place.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0115 of August 15.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.