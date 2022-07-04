Burglar who stole ‘£23k worth of jewellery’ from homes across Lytham St Annes jailed

David Tierney, of All Saints Road, St Annes, was caught after homes across Lytham St Annes were burgled

The 47-year-old was subsequently charged with four counts of burglary and possession of Class A drugs on May 26.

Tierney pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to four years in jail.

Det Sgt Stuart Reid said: “This type of offending leaves victims feeling anxious and no longer safe in their own homes.

“I am pleased that Tierney has been given a custodial sentence and this demonstrates the commitment that we have to bring offenders to justice for burglary.”

Jewellery valued at around £23k was recovered by officers from Blackpool’s Targeted Crime Team and returned to its owners.

