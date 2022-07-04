Melanie Harvey, 19, visited Blackpool last Thursday (June 30) but has failed to return home and is now the subject of a missing persons investigation.

Her disappearance is described as “extremely out of character” and police have now issued an appeal to help find her.

She was last seen at around 1pm on Thursday (June 30) in the Spa Road area of Preston and is believed to have travelled to Blackpool the same day.

Melanie is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of petite build with jet black hair past her shoulders and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white top, white Nike Air Force trainers with an orange top and carrying a black duffle bag.

"She is missing from home and we are becoming increasingly worried about her as this is extremely out of character,” said a police spokesman.

Anybody who has seen Melanie or has information about her whereabouts should contact police on 01772 209643 or, if you get no answer, 101, quoting log 1164 of July 1.