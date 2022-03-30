Builder assaulted traffic warden in no parking row

The first time came when the warden asked him to move his vehicle from a no parking area .

The two met up again and this time 25-year-old Grant Burgess lost his temper when he was asked to move once more.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how he threw the warden's ticket machine to the ground damaging it.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He then tried to grab her body camera but in doing so hurt her chest.

The court heard that the warden had become anxious about her duties since she was subject to the assault.

Steven Townley, defending said that Burgess of Fleetwood Road, Thornton Cleveleys admitted both offences .

"He always admitted damaging the machine but only accepted the assault after seeing prosecution video evidence at a late stage,” he told the court.