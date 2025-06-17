BTP explosives search dog Buddy the Labrador who played vital role in King's Coronation retires
Black Labrador PD Buddy who worked his last shift on Saturday before officially hanging up his lead for retirement.
Explosives search dog Buddy started his career in BTP at just 11 months old and has had an incredible six years keeping the travelling public safe and secure on the railway network.
Buddy and his handler have conducted thousands of proactive patrols on trains and at stations in the Midlands, not to mention played a vital role at a long list of major events such as the G7 Summit, COP26, the Commonwealth Games and the King’s Coronation.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “He celebrated his last shift with a roast beef dinner and will be enjoying his retirement at home with his handler and his family.
“Well done Buddy.”