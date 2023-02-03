Ian Greening, 54, of High Street, Blackpool admitted making the hoax call on September 22 last year.

Police were called to the station and searched the premises with rail staff who also examined CCTV.

None of the 14 bombs which Greening claimed to have planted on the tracks were found, but the station was briefly evacuated whilst police investigated.

Greening explained the bizarre motive behind the stunt when he appeared before District Judge Andrew Teate at Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Friday, February 3).

He told the judge that the bomb threat was an attempt to get rid of a friend who he no longer wanted staying at his home.

Greening said he was given a mobile phone by the friend and, growing sick of his company, decided he would use the phone to make the hoax call.

The hoax called warned of 14 bombs planted beneath trains at Blackpool North station on September 22, 2022

He had hoped the call would be traced back to his mate who would then find himself in trouble with the police.

The judge told him: “This was a stupid act which caused considerable worry and cost with areas being cordoned off.”