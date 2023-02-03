CSI and forensics tape off Skipool Creek car park near River Wyre in Thornton
A car park and footpath has been cordoned off by police next to the River Wyre in Thornton this morning (Friday, February 3).
Officers taped off Skippool Creek car park – between the River Wyre and Thornton Cleveleys Cricket Club – while CSI and forensics work at the scene.
Lancashire Police have not disclosed what has happened at this stage.
CSI officers in white suits were seen entering the car park and returning to their vans with evidence bags.
The cordon has since been lifted and the car park reopened to the public.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
