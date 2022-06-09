The man, aged in his 40s, was found inside an address in Spencer Court, off Talbot Road, at around 8.40pm last night (Wednesday, June 8).

Emergency services were called but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The house was cordoned off whilst CSI officers attended, but Lancashire Police has since confirmed that it is not treating his death as suspicious.

A man in his 40s was found deceased at a home in Spencer Street, Blackpool on Wednesday, June 8

The force said a file will be passed to HM coroner to establish the cause of death.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.41pm yesterday (June 8) to reports of a sudden death at a property in Spencer Street, Blackpool.

"Emergency services have attended and sadly found a man in his 40s deceased.