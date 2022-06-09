Blackpool man, 59, arrested after CCTV appeal to catch bus pervert who exposed himself

A 59-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself on a Blackpool bus.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:55 am

The man, from Lytham St Annes, was taken into custody last night (Wednesday, June 8) on suspicion of outraging public decency.

He was arrested just hours after police issued a CCTV appeal asking the public to help identify a man they wanted to speak to about an indecent exposure incident onboard the number 11 bus on Thursday, May 19.

The incident reportedly happened at around 6.30pm before the man exited the bus on Lytham Road, close to Haig Road, shortly afterwards.

Police made a public appeal to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself on the number 11 bus as it travelled through Blackpool on Thursday, May 19

This morning (Thursday, June 9), the force said: “Further to an appeal we posted yesterday regarding an investigation into an indecent exposure on a bus in Blackpool, a 59-year-old man from Lytham St Annes has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and is in police custody.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”