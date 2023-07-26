The woman – who wished to remain anonymous – said the incident occurred at the club in Talbot Road on Saturday evening (July 22).

She says she did not leave her drink unattended or with a stranger, but she noticed white clumps in her beverage when she went to the bathroom.

She said: “Thank god I didn’t have a sip and showed the bouncers.

A woman says her drink was "spiked" at Blackpool's Trilogy Nightclub

“Being a girl is so dangerous and scary, and to think that if I hadn’t seen this in my drink is even more terrifying.”

She said better precautions needed to be put in place to protect partygoers.

“The moral of the story is to be careful with your drinks as there are absolutely vile people out there,” she added.

“Everyone tells you but you never expect it to actually happen.”

Trilogy told the Gazette they were aware of the alleged incident and that they were working with the police to investigate the report.

Site Director Matt Taylor said: “We are always willing and able to work with the authorities on any investigation they carry out.

“We take our customers’ safety very seriously and strive to provide great and safe nights out for them.”

Trilogy also issued a list of measures in place “to ensure people feel safe on their nights out.”

These included:

- Employing a fully trained medic who is easily identifiable and equipped to help vulnerable guests

- Partaking in the Ask For Angela campaign

- Staff receiving training to support vulnerable customers

- Supplying free of charge anti-spiking StopTopps at all bars

- Keeping drug testing kits on site that have been supplied by the police

- Having a CCTV system in place that has “extensive coverage of the venue”

- Having a search policy on entry and carrying our random searches throughout the night

- Employing toilet attendants who can report any suspicious behaviour to the security team via radio

