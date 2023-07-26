A woman was attacked outside the Sainsbury’s in Talbot Road at around 7.15pm on Monday, July 17.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Officers on Wednesday (July 26) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.

Do you recognise these two people? Officers want to speak to them following an assault in Talbot Road, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the man and the woman can assist us with our enquiries.”