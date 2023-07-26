News you can trust since 1873
Two people wanted by police after assault outside Blackpool Sainsbury’s leaves woman with facial injuries

Two people are wanted by police after an assault left a woman with facial injuries in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

A woman was attacked outside the Sainsbury’s in Talbot Road at around 7.15pm on Monday, July 17.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Officers on Wednesday (July 26) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.

Do you recognise these two people? Officers want to speak to them following an assault in Talbot Road, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise these two people? Officers want to speak to them following an assault in Talbot Road, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the man and the woman can assist us with our enquiries.”

If you recognise them, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting 1296 of July 17.