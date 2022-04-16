Blackpool woman spat at in road rage assault on Prom outside Norbreck Castle Hotel

Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after the nasty incident outside the hotel in Queen’s Promenade at around 12.30pm on Friday, February 25.

“After a road rage incident a female has approached a grey Range Rover and they have spat at her,” said Blackpool Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened outside the Norbreck Castle Hotel at around 12.30pm on Friday, February 25

“All other enquiries have now been exhausted and we are looking for assistance from the public,” added the force.