Blackpool woman spat at in road rage assault on Prom outside Norbreck Castle Hotel
A woman was spat at in a road rage assault on Prom outside the Norbreck Castle Hotel, say police.
By Matthew Calderbank
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:21 am
Updated
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:25 am
Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after the nasty incident outside the hotel in Queen’s Promenade at around 12.30pm on Friday, February 25.
“After a road rage incident a female has approached a grey Range Rover and they have spat at her,” said Blackpool Police.
“All other enquiries have now been exhausted and we are looking for assistance from the public,” added the force.