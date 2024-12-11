Blackpool woman banned from entering shops on six streets after being issued Criminal Behaviour Order
Clare Snowden, 39, of Vance Road, Blackpool, has been given a CBO as a result of shoplifting offences in the Blackpool area
Snowden was given the CBO at Lancaster Magistrates Court earlier this month with a number of conditions.
She is not to enter or attempt to enter any stores on and within the following areas:- New Bonny Street- Springfield Road- Dickinson Road- King Street- Adelaide Street- Albert Road.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.
"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly.”