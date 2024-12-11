Six men have been charged by Lancashire Police after a series of drugs warrants were executed across the Fylde coast.

Officers from Blackpool and Fleetwood executed six warrants at a number of properties between Monday and Wednesday (December 2-4th), after an investigation into alleged cannabis distribution.

In one of the addresses, a large scale distribution set up was found containing up to an estimated £250,000 street value.

Numerous items were seized including cash, phones, designer clothes, watches, laptops, a caravan, and a quad bike.

Detective Inspector Adie Knowles said: "These arrests show that we are dedicated to tackling organised crime on the Fylde Coast.

"I hope these charges offer reassurance to local communities that we will continue to target crimes groups that are plaguing communities with illegal drugs."

Images showing the amount of cannabis found by Lancashire Police following the drug warants. | Lancashire Police

Who were the offenders?

Mark Kirkwood, 28, of Gynn Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and was remanded to court on 03/12/2024.

Joshua Shaw, 32, of Wayman Road, Blackpool, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and was remanded to court on 03/12/2024.

Andrew Warner, 40, of Bankfield Lodge, Poulton le Fylde, has been charged with two counts of Section 45 Serious crime Act 2015, one offence under Section 45 Serious Crime Act 2007 and money laundering, and was remanded to court on 04/12/2024. He has since been released on court bail.

Joseph Oakley, 32, of Belmont Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs and was remanded to court on 04/12/2024.

Joseph Adams, 32, of Sherbourne Road, Blackpool, has been charged with Conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and was remanded to court on 05/12/2025.

John Card-Mina, 39, of Cannon Hill, Preston, has been charged with Conspiracy to supply class B drugs and was remanded to court on 06/12/2024.

A 26-year-old man from Blackpool was then arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and has since been released under investigation.

A 45-year-old woman from Preesall was also arrested on suspicion of section 45 of the serious crime act and money laundering. She has since been released under investigation.

What investigation led to these charges and arrests?

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "I fully support Op Warrior to crack down on organised crime in Lancashire by targeting gangs and stripping criminals of their cash, cars and other ill-gotten gains.

"The message is clear in Lancashire; organised crime will not be tolerated, and I will continue to work alongside Lancashire Police and ensure they are tackling the gangs responsible, as well as working closely with our partners to prevent young people from getting drawn into criminality in the first place."